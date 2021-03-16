Aamir Khan Quits Social Media Day After 56th Birthday; Heartbroken Fans React

A day after his 56th birthday, veteran Bollywood actor Aamir Khan announced that he has quit social media. In the statement, Aamir informed his fans and followers that it is his last post and said that future updates on his life and films will be found on the official social media handles of Aamir Khan Productions. Explaining the context behind this step, he had written that he is quitting social media to completely focus on work.

Aamir Khan quits social media

The Dangal actor's now-deleted statement on his verified social media handle read, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official Lots of love, always. a". All the picture-posts on Aamir's Instagram and Twitter handles have disappered now. READ | Aamir Khan resumes shooting of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' at iconic Hotel Centaur in Delhi

Since all the posts and tweets of the Andaz Apna Apna actor have been removed, a section of his heartbroken fans has expressed their concern on the internet. Various fan-pages have shared a handful of posts, in which they can be seen requesting the actor to be "active for his fans". Fans showered love on the actor with heartwarming notes while hoping that he will be back on social media soon.

Meanwhile, as the statement read that all the updates of Aamir Khan's work and whereabouts will be shared on the page of his production banner, a couple of fans jumped into the comments section of the latest post on the page. An Instagram user wrote, "I am here because of Aamir Khan he said we should follow this account for more updates about him" while another added, "Lovely pic and all the best with the new channel".

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is currently working on his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. His 3 idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen sharing the screen space with him in the upcoming film. The comedy-drama will film also feature Vijay Sethupathi, who will be making his debut in Hindi movies.

