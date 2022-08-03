Aamir Khan Reacts To Laal Singh Chaddha's Comparison With 'PK', 'I Think You Should...'

Ever since actor Aamir Khan dropped the trailer of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, fans seem to be quite unhappy with the same. From his Punjabi dialect in the film to fans pointing out similarities between his character in the forthcoming film with Rajkumar Hirani-directed comedy-drama PK, the film has become a major topic of discussion.

Post the trailer's release, netizens shared how both the characters looked similar with respect to expressions and emotions. After receiving so much criticism on the same, the actor who is known for putting his heart and soul into a project reacted to the disappointment of the netizens and requested them to watch the film before holding any preconceived notions about the movie.

Aamir Khan reacts to similarities between his role in Laal Singh Chaddha and PK

Aamir Khan who will be seen playing the role of Laal in the film will be seen making his big screen return after four years since Thugs of Hindostan came out in 2018. Before jumping to any conclusion, the actor reacted to the disappointment and revealed that there is one similarity between both the characters and that is innocence.

Speaking to the media, as quoted by Pinkvilla, Aamir said,

“I think you all should watch the film and then decide. I will tell you why, because there is one similarity between Laal and PK and that is innocence. Laal is innocent and so is PK. This is a very strong quality that both of them possess. So, in the trailer, you might not be able to see the difference which you will see in the whole performance. Toh jab aap Laal ka poora performance dekhenge toh I am hoping ki dono characters aapko bohot innocent lagein but woh aapko alag kirdar lagega. Woh aapko PK nahi lagega, mere hisab se. (When you will watch the film, I am hoping that you spot the same innocence in PK and Laal but you realise they are two different characters. As per me, you won't feel it's PK)."

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role. The film is slated to release in theatres on August 11 clashing with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan. Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in significant roles, is helmed by Advait Chandan.

IMAGE: Twitter/UTVFilms/SamSiddique