Aamir Khan Reacts To 'Laal Singh Chadha' Clashing With 'Raksha Bandhan'; Says 'I Hope...'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is known for his versatility, is all set to star in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha. The actor is currently on a promotional spree for the film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. While the actor will make his comeback to the big screens after almost four years, his film will face a clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan. Aamir Khan recently shared his views on the clash with a subtle answer.

According to Pinkvilla, in his response, Aamir Khan mentioned how he hopes both Laal Singh Chadha and Raksha Bandhan do well in the theatres. He further lauded Raksha Bandhan and mentioned how the movie's plot is much relevant to everyone as he had watched its trailer.

The actor said, "I hope both the films do well. I have seen the trailer of Raksha Bandhan and I really liked it. I was asking do we make films that are relevant. Here is a film that is relevant. It is a film of a common man who does have problems of economic issues. I am hoping the film is well made, but certainly, it is a topic which is relevant to us."

"I am sure it'll do well and I hope it does well. I hope our film (Laal Singh Chaddha) also does well," he added.

More about Laal Singh Chadha

Laal Singh Chadha is the official Hindi remake of the Academy award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks in the titular role. The Hindi remake will see Aamir Khan step into the shoes of Tom Hanks, while Kareena Kapoor will play his love interest. The movie will also feature Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is set to hit the theatres on 11 August 2022.

(Image: PTI/@aamirkhanactor/Instagram)