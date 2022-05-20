Actor Aamir Khan took to social media to respond to Ravi Shastri's critical review of his battling skills. The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his ambitious project Laal Singh Chaddha, played cricket in a viral video and asked if he can play in one of the teams in the Indian Premier League.

The former captain of the Indian Cricket Team was quick to point out that the seasoned actor needs to work on his footwork but he did have a chance to make it to a few teams in IPL. Shashtri said, ''He looks in good nick. Probably he needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should get into most teams." However, the 57-year-old actor did not take the review lying down as he posted a video stating that he is 'disappointed' by his review.

Aamir Khan reacts to Ravi Shastri's review of his batting skills

Aamir Khan Productions shared the video of the Rang De Basanti star addressing Ravi Shastri and responding to his review. The actor said that he was 'disappointed' and asked the former cricketer to watch his 2001 film Lagaan. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial film showed Khan in the role of Bhuvan who led a group of villagers to victory in a cricket match against the Britishers, thus waiving taxes for his village for the next three years.

The video was posted with the caption, ''When the boss demands, you deliver. #AamirKhan has begun working on his footwork. @ravishastriofficial toh selection pakka samjhe na?''. In the video, Aamir Khan said, ''Ravi I'm a little disappointed that you didn't like my footwork. Perhaps you haven't seen Lagaan. Please watch it again. Any team would be lucky to have me. Please properly recommend me,'' He goes on to animatedly move his legs around in front of the stumps as he plays the ball and states, ''It'll be entertaining. See this if you want footwork."

The Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian adaptation of the critically acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and is set to release on August 11.