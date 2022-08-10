Ever since Aamir Khan dropped the trailer of his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, it has met mixed reactions from the fans. While there were some who hailed the actor’s craft while others pointed out similarities between his character and with that he has played in the past.

Soon, the film witnessed a boycott trend with netizens asking others to not watch the film. However, the trend caught the attention of the actor who was quite disheartened to see the response and even apologized for his mistakes in the past if any of which has upset his fans.

Aamir Khan responds to trolls on boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha

The actor who returns to the big screen after four years is in an 'overdrive' at the moment. He is anxious about his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and the viewers have given him all the reasons to be so. The actor who wants people to look beyond him and watch the film told Pinkvilla that he is just keeping his fingers crossed for the big day.

Talking about the backlash that the film received before its release, the Lagan actor said, “I am just keeping my fingers crossed and praying to the almighty and I am having faith in my audience." He further said, "Agar maine kisi ka dil dukhaya hai kisi cheez se toh mujhe us baat ka dukh hai aur mujhe maaf karna" (If I have hurt someone's heart with something, then I am sorry for that). I respect those who don't want to watch the film but I want more people to watch it."

Earlier, apart from this, the actor was even called out for his character’s striking similarities with that of PK. Post the trailer's release, netizens shared how both the characters looked similar with respect to expressions and emotions. Speaking to the media, as quoted by Pinkvilla, Aamir had said,

“I think you all should watch the film and then decide. I will tell you why, because there is one similarity between Laal and PK and that is innocence. Laal is innocent and so is PK. This is a very strong quality that both of them possess. So, in the trailer, you might not be able to see the difference which you will see in the whole performance. Toh jab aap Laal ka poora performance dekhenge toh I am hoping ki dono characters aapko bohot innocent lagein but woh aapko alag kirdar lagega. Woh aapko PK nahi lagega, mere hisab se. (When you will watch the film, I am hoping that you spot the same innocence in PK and Laal but you realise they are two different characters. As per me, you won't feel it's PK)."

The film is the official remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya, Kareena Kapoor, and Mona Singh in significant roles. The Advait Chandan directorial film which is set to release theatrically on August 11, is all set to clash with actor Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan.

IMAGE: Instagram/AdvaitChandan/PTI