Aamir Khan Recalls ‘rough Time’ In Life When His Family Was Burdened With Huge Debt

Actor Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ iconic film Forrest Gump. While the movie is garnering massive criticism from the audience ever since the trailer was released, the actor urged the fans to first watch the film before holding any thoughts about the same. Amid the controversy around the film, the actor also went down memory lane and recalled a time from his childhood when his family was burdened with huge debt.

Aamir Khan recalls childhood days with his family swamped in huge debt

During a recent interaction with Humans of Bombay, ahead of the release of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor went down memory lane and shed light on the time he and his family were in debt for eight years. He revealed how his family went through a rough patch and how he and his siblings were constantly called out by the Principal for not paying school fees on time. He went on to reveal that their fee structure was ₹6 for the 6th standard, ₹7 for the 7th standard, ₹8 for the 8th standard and so on. As the actor narrated the instance from his childhood, he had tears in his eyes.

Meanwhile, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trended on Twitter, the actor opened up about the same and told PTI, “That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts, they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

More about Laal Singh Chaddha

The upcoming film will be the official remake of the iconic film Forrest Gump, which was released in 1994 and stars Tom Hanks as the lead character. The movie is being helmed by Advait Chandan, and will also star Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij and others alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The upcoming film will mark the reunion of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor after they last shared the screen in 3 Idiots.

(Image: PTI/@AamirKhanProductions/Instagram)