Aamir Khan Responds As '#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha' Trends Online; 'It Is Unfortunate If...'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022. Ahead of the film's release, '#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha' began trending on Twitter and the lead star of the film has now spoken out about it. He explained himself and urged people to watch his films and not boycott them.

Aamir Khan responds to '#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha' trending on Twitter

The actor opened up about the matter to PTI and mentioned he feels 'sad' when hashtags like '#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha' trend online as people believe he is 'someone who doesn't like India'. However, he clarified that this is 'quite untrue' and he in fact loves the country. He then went on to urge people not to boycott his films as he said-

"That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts, they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films."

More about Laal Singh Chaddha

The upcoming film will be the official remake of the iconic film Forrest Gump, which was released in 1994 and stars Tom Hanks as the lead character. The movie will be helmed by Advait Chandan, and will also star Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij and others alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The recently released trailer of the film gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the movie as they shared a peek into Aamir Khan's character's life. The clip saw how Khan's character Laal faces all the obstacles in his path to rise to the top while being different from others. He is always cheered on by his mother, and the trailer also included glimpses of his blossoming relationship with Kareena Kapoor's character. The upcoming film will mark the reunion of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor after they last shared the screen in 3 Idiots.

