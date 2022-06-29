Aamir Khan Reveals 1st Heartbreak Made Him State-level Tennis Champion; 'She Left Country'

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his magnum opus Laal Singh Chaddha also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The film serves as a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the makers are ramping up the promotional activities as the release date inches closer.

Recently, during a social media interaction to promote the new song Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi from the film, seasoned actor Aamir Khan dished about his first heartbreak and the silver lining he found in the sad situation.

Aamir Khan talks about his first heartbreak

The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha shows Aamir Khan's titular character entangled in a romantic affair with Kareena Kapoor Khan's Rupa. However, when he proposes to her, she turns him down stating that they belong to two different worlds. During the social media interaction, Aamir Khan recalled a similar heartbreaking ordeal in his love life.

As quoted by Indian Express, the 57-year-old talked about his first heartbreak during the time he was playing Tennis. The actor recalled his crush being in the same club as his but later leaving the country with her family. He added, ''I was very heartbroken, and the tricky part is that she doesn’t know.''

However, the seasoned actor found a silver lining in his ordeal as he gained one thing after the heartbreak. Stating that one good thing came out of the situation, Khan revealed that he became skilled at Tennis. He also became a state-level champion in the sport.

Recently, makers shared behind-the-scene footage of Aamir Khan interacting with musician Pritam while making Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi. In the video, Khan is heard saying, ''I think you are scared that this is old-fashioned music since you have mentioned it a few times. Forget all your worries. There is nothing called old-fashioned or new-fashioned. There is only good and bad music. Be honest about what is required at that moment.”

The caption read, ''We couldn’t agree more! When you’re honest to the tune, the magic happens. #PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi #LaalSinghChaddha. (sic)” Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on 11 August 2022.

(Image: @serap.varol.20/Instagram)