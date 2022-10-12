Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan should stay away from advertisements and acts which hurt religious sentiments, after a bank advertisement featuring Khan and actor Kiara Advani faced criticism by some people on social media platforms.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Mishra also said Khan should do such advertisements by keeping the Indian traditions and customs in mind.

The advertisement shows Khan and Advani as newlyweds travelling back from their wedding and discussing that both of them did not cry during 'bidaai'.

The ad further shows the couple reaching the bride's house and the groom taking the first step into the house, as against the traditional practice for brides.

Mishra said, “I have seen actor Aamir Khan's advertisement for a private bank after receiving a complaint. I request him to do such advertisements by keeping the Indian traditions and customs in mind." "I do not consider it appropriate. Such things about Indian tradition, customs and deities keep coming, especially about Aamir Khan. The sentiments of a particular religion are hurt by such acts. I believe he is not allowed to hurt anyone's sentiments,” said Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson.

विज्ञापनों और फिल्मों में भारतीय परंपराओं और रीति-रिवाजों को तोड़-मरोड़ कर प्रस्तुत करने से धार्मिक आस्थाएं आहत होती हैं।



फिल्म अभिनेता #AamirKhan जी को इसका ध्यान रखकर विज्ञापन करना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/f7zUSkTnrp — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) October 12, 2022

In August this year, there was a controversy over Zomato's advertisement featuring actor Hrithik Roshan, following which the online food delivery firm withdrew it.

Priests of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh had objected to the advertisement claiming that it offended Hindu sentiments.

Image: Twitter/@drnarottammisra/AU Small Finance Bank