There are several ways to enjoy the rainy season, but, it seems actor Aamir Khan has found a unique way to make the most of Mumbai rains. The actor's team shared a video on Instagram that showed him enjoying a game of football with his son Azad amid heavy rain and fans could not get over the father-son bonding moment.

Aamir took some time out of his hectic schedule and spent a rainy day with his son while brushing his football skills. The 3 Idiots star can be seen wearing a black T-shirt along with half pants while his son on the other hand co-ordinated in a black T-shirt and matching pants. Both of them were playing bare foot while chasing the ball to settle their scores.

Aamir Khan enjoys football sessions amid rains with son Azad

The video begins with the two playing in their parking space while indulging in a fun banter. Later, the clip showed them arguing over their scores. Azad told Aamir that he had scored three goals, while the latter argued that it was only one. The video was shared by Aamir Khan's official production handle on Tuesday since the actor is not on social media.

While captioning the post, the actor's team wrote, "All fun and a lot of rains! Aamir & Azad enjoy the rains over a football session." This is not the first time that the little one has been featured in any of the posts shared by the actor. Earlier, a bunch of pictures showing Aamir Khan and Azad eating mangoes together with the caption "Have you treated yourself and your family with some mangoes yet ? (sic)" had left the fans reacting to the same.

The friendly football match between father and son garnered the interest of the fans who showed their curiosity to participate in the same. One of the fans commented on the post and wrote, "Omg, football with Aamir sir and rainy, this is crazy." Another user hailed the actor as a "good daddy." A third user showed his excitement for his next venture and wrote, "Ure the best, can't wait for Laal Singh Chaddha, lots of love from Turkey." "Even I want to play with you," echoed another.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is looking forward to the release of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to release theatrically on August 11, 2022. The film, which is the official adaptation of the Hollywood movie Forest Gump starring Tom Hanks, is set to lock horns with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Banshan at the box office. Apart from Aamir, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and others in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/aamirkhanproductions/Manav.Manglani