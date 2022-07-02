Last Updated:

Aamir Khan Spotted In The City; Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Turn Heads At The Airport

Aamira Khan, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Dia Mirza and more Bollywood stars stun in casual attires as they step out in the city. Take a look.

Aditi Rathi
Aamir Khan
Image: Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, was recently spotted in the city sporting a goofy T-shirt.

Dia Mirza
Image: Varinder Chawla

Dia Mirza turned heads in a white top and blue jeans. She completed her look with a huge white bag.

Ananya Panday
Image: Varinder Chawla

As Ananya Panday stepped out in the city, she was seemingly overwhelmed by fans' response. The actor was all smiling with them.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
Image: Varinder Chawla

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently turned heads at the airport. While Athiya stunned in beige pants and a black top, KL Rahul looked dapper in a blue jacket and grey pants.

Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in a black vest, grey shirt and olive green pants at the airport.

Tabu
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Tabu opted for a black tank top, blue jeans and a long shrug as her airport look. 

Malaika Arora
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora, who never fails to give away fitness goals, recently stunned in a white sports bra and printed yoga pants in the city.

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mouni Roy was accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar as they were spotted in the city. Mouni Roy went for a black outfit, while Suraj Nambiar looked dapper in an all-white look. 

