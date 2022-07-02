Aamir Khan Spotted In The City; Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Turn Heads At The Airport

Last Updated: 2nd July, 2022 21:45 IST

Mouni Roy was accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar as they were spotted in the city. Mouni Roy went for a black outfit, while Suraj Nambiar looked dapper in an all-white look.

Malaika Arora, who never fails to give away fitness goals, recently stunned in a white sports bra and printed yoga pants in the city.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently turned heads at the airport. While Athiya stunned in beige pants and a black top, KL Rahul looked dapper in a blue jacket and grey pants.

As Ananya Panday stepped out in the city, she was seemingly overwhelmed by fans' response. The actor was all smiling with them.

Aamir Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, was recently spotted in the city sporting a goofy T-shirt.

