Aamir Khan Starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' To Be Shot In Kargil Instead Of Ladakh?

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated projects of the year 2020. In the current wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting schedule of the film had to be put on a halt for quite some time. In the most recent developments, it has been revealed that the makers are not planning to go forward with the Ladakh shoot anymore, due to the tension between India and China at the Galwan Valley. They are planning to shift the location to Kargil once the COVID 19 related situation settles.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s shoot location shifted

The shooting schedule of the much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha has been spread throughout the Indian territory. The cast and crew have already finished their schedule in places like Kolkata, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Amritsar. They were yet to cover Delhi and Ladakh when the nationwide Coronavirus related lockdown was imposed. According to a report by a leading daily, the team has been thinking of skipping the shoot which was scheduled at Ladakh and is considering Kargil as a potential replacement. The changes in the shoot location are reportedly being made due to the military conflict between India and China at the Galwan Valley. A close source told the leading daily that in the current scenario, the team does not want to shoot at Ladakh, and hence, Aamir Khan, director Advait Chandan and the top brass at the studio are considering shifting the venue to Kargil. The final call is yet to be made in the upcoming weeks.

The source also spoke to the leading daily about when the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to resume. They revealed that Aamir Khan does not wish to resume the shoot until the pandemic situation settles. They also revealed that many of Aamir Khan’s staff members have tested positive in the last week and hence, the actor is more certain about not returning unless the situation is under control. The leading daily also reported that the creators and the studio have unanimously decided to exercise caution and hold off the shoot for now, even though a major part of the film is yet to be finished.

