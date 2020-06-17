Aamir Khan Starrer ‘Mahabharat’ Not In The Talks, Reveals Writer K V Vijayendra Prasad

According to several media reports, Baahubali writer K V Vijayendra Prasad is in talks with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for an adaptation of Mahabharat. However, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the veteran writer has denied any such claims. He also added that there is no such project in the talks too.

KV Vijayendra Prasad denies Mahabharat rumours

Recently, in a chat with an entertainment portal, veteran writer KV Vijayendra Prasad was quizzed about his plans on the film with Aamir Khan. He went on to deny any such claims and added that there is no such project in the talks. The writer also added that there is a chance there could have been some miscommunication due to the language barrier. He also added that he is ‘not able to catch all of a conversation on the phone’ which could be the reason for the miscommunication. KV Vijayendra Prasad confirmed by adding that there is no collaboration with Aamir Khan now.

There were several reports that his son and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is also in talks for a Mahabharat version of his. When asked whether this is the reason, KV Vijayendra Prasad denied the same. He also added that he has nothing going on regarding any project related to Mahabharat.

Previously in a report earlier this month, it was revealed that Aamir Khan and KV Vijayendra Prasad are in talks about an adaptation of Maharabarat. According to reports, the writer and Aamir Khan will be reportedly starting work on the same soon. It was also reported that the script is still in the initial stages of development.

There have been several speculations about the same project for quite a while. Earlier it was reported that the mythological story will be rolling out at a seven-part web series instead. However, then there were reports that the same will be a film. With the recent confirmation, fans can rest be assured that no such project is in the making.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is the official remake of the 1994 Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Grump. The film is expected to be released later this year.

