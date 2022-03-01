Aamir Khan-starrer 'Mogul' Happening, No Hurry To Make, Confirms Bhushan Kumar Amid Delay

The ongoing COVID-19 has affected the entire release calendar of the film industry, with the shootings and post-production of numerous projects being hampered. One such project was Laal Singh Chadda that has been delayed multiple times, before being finalised for an Independence Day release this year. Unlike the other stars of the film industry, who have multiple films in their kitty, Aamir Khan has been working on only this film for the past couple of years.

This seems to have affected the only other film he has signed in the meanwhile, Mogul, a biopic on late T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. The project has been delayed amid the delays on Laal Singh Chaddha, as almost five years went by since the announcement.

Gulshan Kumar's son Bhushan Kumar, who took over the company after his father's death, has now confirmed the film is very much on. The producer added that the movie will go on floors once the work on Laal Singh Chaddha would be completed.

Bhushan Kumar confirms Aamir Khan-starrer Mogul was on, no hurry to start shooting

Bhushan Kumar, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, shared the film was 'happening' for sure amid lack of updates regarding it. He added that the production will start a 'little later now', because Laal Singh Chaddha got delayed.

The producer added that he used to be asked about it regularly, but he was in no hurry to make the film. He clarified that it was not just a movie for him, but a 'dream.' Bhushan added that he could make the movie this year, next year or even three years later ,and that it would be made at the 'correct time.'

Bhushan stated that they had not finalised the shooting timelines.

Gulshan Kumar had turned T-Series in one of the top music companies in Bollywood in the '80s and '90s. He was murdered by gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide Abdul Rauf Merchant in 1997.

The company today under Bhushan Kumar was the music label for numerous films and albums, apart from production of films. Its YouTube channel is also the most-subscribed channel in the world.

Gulshan Kumar's biopic to star Aamir Khan

The biopic was announced with Akshay Kumar in the lead in 2017. However, the actor backed out of the project. Aamir was offered the film, and he only decide to produce the movie at the beginning. However, his offering the film to Akshay again and the others did not work out, after which he decided to star in it too.

The film is being directed by Jolly LLB 2 fame Subhash Kapoor and there was also a controversy over the filmmaker being accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. Aamir had backed out of the project at that time, before returning later.