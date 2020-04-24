Aamir Khan Striking His Trademark Pose With Son Azad Is Pure Father-son Goals, See Pic

Though Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is not one of the active social media users, his fans always manage to take a sneak peek into his upcoming projects. Apart from the films, his unseen photos with wife Kiran Rao and son Azad often leave fans in awe of him. Recently, a fan page of Aamir Khan shared a photo in which Aamir Khan's little munchkin is seen striking his father's trademark pose.

Interestingly, in the photo, the Rang De Basanti actor is seen using a tablet while seriously thinking about something. Meanwhile, Azad, who is sitting on the shoulders of Aamir, is seen imitating his father's geeky yet serious avatar. The father-son duo is sporting a casual look in the photo.

This is not the first time when Aamir-Azad won the hearts on the internet. A few weeks back, Aamir Khan shared a few pictures featuring Kiran Rao and Azad during the Holi celebration. Kiran Rao and Azad's all smiling faces left many internet users in awe of them.

What is in the kitty?

Talking about the professional front, Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, Lal Singh Chaddha, is expected to release on December 25, 2020. The movie will be directed by Advait Chandan. Apart from Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the cast of Lal Singh Chaddha also includes Sharman Joshi, Manav Vij, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. A week before the nationwide lockdown was announced, the lead actors of the film flew to Amritsar to shoot a schedule.

