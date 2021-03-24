Aamir Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Goes Into Home Quarantine

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. The spokesperson of the actor shared Aamir Khan's health update while stating that the actor is currently under home-quarantine. The statement of the spokesperson also informs that Aamir is doing fine and following all the protocols, while also urging all those who 'came in contact' with the actor to get themselves tested.

Aamir Khan tests COVID-19

The spokeperson says, "Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern". READ | Aamir Khan's daughter Ira gets candid on mental health, says she's 'clinically depressed'

Aamir Khan quitting social media

The 56-year-old actor's health update was shared via a statement after he quit social media on his 56th birthday. In a statement, released on his now-disappeared social media post, Aamir had said, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official Lots of love, always."

A look at Aamir Khan's upcoming films

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is currently working on his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. He will be reuniting with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh for the upcoming film. The comedy-drama will film also feature Vijay Sethupathi, who will be making his debut in Hindi movies.

Laal Singh Chaddha will be a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film is expected to release by the end of 2021. On the other hand, Aamir recently made a special appearance in a film with the song Har Funn Maula featuring Elli Avram.

(Source: Aamir Khan IG)