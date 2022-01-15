Last Updated:

Aamir Khan To Bankroll Ex-wife Kiran Rao's Upcoming Directorial Venture? Read Details

According to reports, Aamir Khan will be bankrolling ex-wife Kiran Rao's upcoming directorial venture. The duo is also working together in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @_KIRANRAOKHAN


 Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have continued to maintain a cordial relationship after parting ways in 2021 and are often spotted together on various occasions. The former couple continued to work together on Laal Singh Chaddha despite the divorce announcement, and reports suggest that their professional collaboration is slated to go a long way. 

According to a Mid-Day report, Kiran Rao is coming up with another directorial venture after she made her debut with Dhobi Ghat 12 years ago. Billed as a 'mass entertainer', the project reportedly went on floors in Pune on January 8. It will star Sparsh Srivastava of Jamtara fame, Pratibha Ranta from Qurbaan Hua as well as Peshwa Bajirao actor Nitanshi Goel in pivotal roles. Owing to its script, the project has also grabbed the attention of Aamir. 

Aamir Khan to bankroll Kiran Rao's upcoming directorial venture?

A source told the leading daily that the 3 Idiots star loved the script after Kiran narrated it to him and immediately offered to come on board as a producer. It also quipped that the duo continue to remain friends and collaborators months after their divorce. The report further mentioned that the project is being written by Biplab Goswami, while  Sneha Desai is penning the screenplay. 

Ram Sampath will be in charge of the music and Amitabh Bhattacharya is on board as the lyricist. The film's shoot is slated to go on till January 20 keeping in line with the COVID-19 guidelines. It will then resume after a brief hiatus, with Kiran aiming to wrap it up by April 2022. 

Meanwhile, the duo's upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha comes as the official remake of Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, among others. The comedy-drama, which was slated to release in February 2022 after facing several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now hit theatres on the occasion of Baisakhi, i.e. April 14, 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni, the project has been shot across 100 locations in India. 

With its new release date, Laal Singh Chaddha will lock horns with Yash and Sanjay Dutt's upcoming period drama K.G.F: Chapter 2

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @_KIRANRAOKHAN)

