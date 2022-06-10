Aamir Khan To Encourage Youngsters; Goes Back To Haryana After 'Dangal'

Actor Aamir Khan, who is also popularly known as one of the biggest Sports aficionados is all set to leave for Panchkula, Haryana to attend Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on the 12th, Sunday. Aamir will be present there as a celebrity guest and will be seen addressing the young athlete talent across schools and colleges of India. Aamir’s presence will boost enthusiasm and help in recognition of the talent present there. This is the first time Aamir Khan is going back to Haryana after Dangal.

This is not the first time that Aamir Khan has shown enthusiasm for grass root sports. From wrestling, and table tennis to cricket, the star is often seen indulging in different types of sports. Aamir, who is an avid viewer and a supporter of sports is also the unofficial brand ambassador of the grass root sports. Back in 2016, Aamir introduced the world to the never before told story of Geeta and Babita Phogat through Dangal. Dangal turned out to be one of the biggest films worldwide which put out the untold journey of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters in limelight.

Recently, the star hosted the finale of T-20 and proved his zealot for sports. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for its release on 11 August 2022.

