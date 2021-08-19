Last Updated:

Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan Spotted Enjoying Street Food In Bandra; See Pics

Faissal Khan, who is ready to make a Bollywood comeback by turning director with 'Faactory', was spotted enjoying food at a street stall in Bandra today.

Kriti Nayyar
Faissal khan
Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal Khan was spotted at Bandra on Thursday as his upcoming movie Faactory gets ready for release in September.

Faissal khan
The actor was seen enjoying street food at a Vada stall, as he chatted with the owner of the place.

Faissal khan
He sported a casual look with washed denim and a light blue shirt, adding a spunk of colour with a brown sling bag. 

Faissal khan
Faissal posed for the paparazzi, as he happily grabbed hold of his meal in Mumbai's beautiful weather.

Faissal khan
The actor, who will be seen essaying the role of a twister lover in his directorial debut, can be seen interacting with the stall owner.

Faissal khan
As he grabs onto this delicacy, the street shop owner gazes at the cameras.

