Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan Spotted Enjoying Street Food In Bandra; See Pics

Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal Khan was spotted at Bandra on Thursday as his upcoming movie Faactory gets ready for release in September.
The actor was seen enjoying street food at a Vada stall, as he chatted with the owner of the place.
He sported a casual look with washed denim and a light blue shirt, adding a spunk of colour with a brown sling bag.
Faissal posed for the paparazzi, as he happily grabbed hold of his meal in Mumbai's beautiful weather.
The actor, who will be seen essaying the role of a twister lover in his directorial debut, can be seen interacting with the stall owner.
