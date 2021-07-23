Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Holidays With Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare In Himachal, See Pics

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare have jetted off to Himachal Pradesh for a holiday together in the mountains. Nupur took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from Kaza with his girlfriend Ira as they both explore the new place and bask in the misty weather. Nupur and Ira made their relationship official earlier this year ahead of the Valentine’s Day. The couple had also shared photos from their earlier vacation in Spiti valley.

Ira Khan jets off with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare for holiday in the mountains

In the pictures, the two can be seen playing with some local dogs during their trip. Sharing the pictures with Ira and the dogs, Nupur captioned it, "We made some new friends." Earlier this week, Nupur posted a set of photos from his trip to Himachal Pradesh and gave Ira Khan all the picture credits. "Amazing landscape, such a pleasure to ride here," he had captioned the post.

Ira has recently shared pictures of herself with her mother Reena Dutta. In the same, the mother-daughter duo seems to be traveling. Sharing this picture, Ira wrote, “I also talked to my mom about how I feel and things I usually have to type out because I cry too much to have these conversations in person.”

Meanwhile, Ira who has been quite vocal about mental illness, previously emphasises on ‘self-care' ahead of the International Self-Care Day. She urged her followers to make a "pinky promise" to achieve something good each day to make themselves feel great. Further, she revealed that her foundation, Agatsu Foundation, has planned a series of activities leading up to Self-Care Day and will call them 'Pinky Promise to Me'. Speaking about the plan, Ira said, "24th of July is international self-care day and Agatsu has decided to do a week of activities around self-care. We are calling it 'Pinky Promise to Me'. So it's a pinky promise to yourself. There's going to be one that we will put up every day and I'm going to try and do each pinky promise to me."

IMAGE: nupur_shikhare/Instagram

