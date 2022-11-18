Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Get Engaged In Star-studded Affair

After dating for years, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and her beau Nupur Shikhare recently exchanged rings in a star-studded affair in Mumbai. Apart from Aamir Khan and his family, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Vijay Varma and more celebrities also attended the engagement.

Ira Khan and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare have been vocal about their relationship and often share mushy pictures on their social media handle. Months after Shikhare popped the question to the 25-year-old, the couple recently had an official engagement in Mumbai. Ira Khan wore a strapless red sweetheart gown, accessorised her look with a necklace and tied her locks in a messy bun. On the other hand, Shikhare sported a black tuxedo. Aamir Khan shares Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

Aamir Khan also attended the engagement in an ivory Dhoti and Kurta. Apart from him, Khan's ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, his cousin Mansoor Khan and his mom Zeenat Hussain were also present. His actor-nephew Imran Khan also made a rare public appearance as he arrived in a blue and beige suit. Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Vijay Varma and Sona Mohapatra were among the other attendees.

Nupur Shikhare proposes to Ira Khan

In September, Nupur Shikhare proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Ira Khan, during a cycling race. While Shikhare was seemingly a participant, Ira Khan was there to support him. As per a video shared by Khan, Shikhare went down on one knee during the event. He took out a ring and asked, "Will you marry me?" to which Khan replied, "Yes." Sharing the video, Ira Khan wrote, "Popeye: She said yes Ira: Hehe I said yes."

Several celebrities, including Hazel Keech, Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi and more, showered the couple with their best wishes.

