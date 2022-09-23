Last Updated:

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Engaged To Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare; Watch

Taking to Instagram, Ira Khan and her beau Nupur Shikhare left the fans in delight by dropping a video clip revealing that they have been engaged. Take a look.

Nehal Gautam
Ira Khan

Image: Instagram/@khan.ira


Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is quite open about her relationship with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and frequently shares loved-up pictures and videos of them on social media. As the duo recently shared glimpses of their trip to Italy, fans were left delighted with their engagement video. The video gave a glimpse of how Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira Khan with the latter delightfully accepting the proposal.

Ira Khan gets engaged to beau Nupur Shikhare in Italy

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently took to their official Instagram handles and posted a video clip in which the latter can be seen going down on one knee in front of Ira and prosing to her with a ring. On the other hand, Ira was seen excited to see him, taking no time to say yes to his proposal. In the caption, they stated, “Popeye: She said yes  Ira: Hehe I said yes.” (sic) watch the full video ahead-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Numerous celebrities and fans took to the comments section and congratulated the duo on getting engaged while others showered the post with hearts and heart-eyed emojis. Actors namely Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Hazel Keech and many others dropped heartfelt wishes for Ira and Nupur. Even the netizens flooded the comment section with love and best wishes for them. Take a look. 

Ira Khan

Ira Khan earlier made headlines for the dress she was wearing while celebrating her birthday with her friends and family. Giving a befitting reply to the trolls slamming her for her ‘inappropriate dress’, she shared glimpses from her 25th birthday, which she celebrated with her friends and family. Her beau Nupur Shikhare and parents Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan were also a part of the celebrations.

She shared a series of more pictures from her birthday bash in which she was seen having a ball with her friends and family while sporting a bikini. In the caption, she addressed the netizens who trolled her for her dress and mentioned that if they were done trolling and hating her, they can have a look at more of her bikini pictures from her birthday. The caption read, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!”

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Image: Instagram/@khan.ira

