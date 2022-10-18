Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gives Sneak Peek Into Fiance Nupur's Birthday Celebrations

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently celebrated her fiance Nupur Shikhare's birthday, giving fans a glimpse into the intimate get-together.

Ira, who got engaged in September, shared a series of photos and videos from the party where the couple could be seen blowing the candles together, with cake smeared all over Nupur's face. Not just this, she also gave a shoutout to her fiance by posting a throwback Instagram Reel which encapsulated their fond moments together.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 18, Ira shared glimpses where she and Nupur could be seen sitting together and blowing his birthday cakes, while another picture showcased Nupur posing with cake on his face. In the caption, she mentioned, “It’s my fiance’s birthday." Take a look.

This comes weeks after Ira shared that she and Nupur got engaged after the latter proposed to her with a ring. In the video, Nupur could be seen going down on one knee and popping the question to which Ira excitedly responded with a 'Yes'. In the caption, Ira wrote, “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes."

For the unversed, Ira Khan is Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter. The former couple also has a son, Junaid. Aamir later got married to filmmaker Kiran Rao, however, the couple parted ways after 15 years of marriage, announcing their divorce in July last year. They're parents to a son, Azad.

Ira and Nupur went public with their romance back in 2020. Ira took to her Instagram handle around the time of Valentine’s Day and announced that they were dating. Since then, the couple has been vocal about their relationship.

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which premiered across various Indian cities in December 2019. It starred Hazel Keech in the titular role.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The Advait Chandan directorial crashed at the Box Office.

