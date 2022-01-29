Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Urges Fans To 'speak Up & Normalise' Mental Health; Read

Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has earlier opened up about her struggles with mental health. Ira Khan has revealed how she coped with depression and has recently shared her thoughts on speaking about them publicly. She also talked about receiving hate and social media and revealed how she chooses to stay "unbothered" and does not let hate comments affect her. She also asked people to normalise talking about mental health.

Ira Khan urges fans to normalise talking about mental health

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira Khan recently uploaded an unfiltered video of her talking about publicly opening up on her mental health. The star kid began voicing her opinion on the same and said, "Don't share your personal things publicly, unless you've thought long and heard about it. I know it sounds strange coming from me considering I've done a lot recently but that's why I wanted to talk about it".

Ira Khan further mentioned how she took years of thinking before opening up about her mental health struggles. She said, "Not that, this is any kind of benchmark, but just to let you guys know, I thought about it for about a year, before making my Instagram account public and then I thought about it for two years before I decided to talk about my mental health and issues on social media publicly."

"I had to make sure that I was in the right mind space also, it depends on what kind of person you are," she added. Ira Khan further revealed hate comments on social media do not bother her as she does not read them.

Ira Khan asks people to do what is right for them

Ira Khan further emphasised choosing the right thing to do and asked her followers to do what might help them. She said, "Everyone's different and it's not brave of me to do this, because it's not something that scares me. What's brave is that I am dealing with my issues, facing my fears, reaching a point where I am comfortable with my vulnerability," she concluded.

Sharing the video, Ira Khan wrote, "I'm talking about sharing publicly. Make sure you know why you're doing it. Then think long and hard if you want to. It's important to speak up and normalize mental health but fight your fight first. And sharing publicly is not for everyone - and I say this with no judgment. I know lots of intelligent, brave people who has no interest in sharing publicly. I know OTHER lots of intelligent, brave people who get bothered by hate and comments on social media." "So they focus their valuable energy elsewhere. Take care," she added.

Image: Instagram/@khan.ira