Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Says 'I'm Not Unhappy' After Being Told Her Face Looks 'serious'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is known for openly voicing her opinions on social media. Previously, the 25-year-old had spoken candidly about being diagnosed with depression and spreading awareness about the same via Instagram. Now, on Saturday, April 23, Ira Khan revealed being told her face looks 'serious'. While doing so, she also schooled her followers about 'fake smiling' and 'neutral expression'.

Ira Khan says her face is 'normal'

Sharing a no-filter selfie of herself, Ira Khan spoke about her 'neutral expression' claiming being told she looks 'very serious'. The youngster asserted she is not 'unhappy' as she doesn't have a smiley face. She wrote, "I turned the camera on and this is what my face looks like right now. This is the expression on my face. People have said that I look very serious. When I am actually just being normal. This is my normal face. It's not smiley or happy but it's not unhappy either. I'd say it is pretty neutral.”

In another selfie, Ira shared her 'failed' attempt at fake smiling stating it portrays 'more sadness' be it untrue and intended. Furtheron, the younster explained that a fake smile can't be analyzed. "A failed attempt at a fake smile might portray more sadness (even if it's not true or intended). However this is a real smile, I tried to fake a smile but right now I am real smiling. So we cannot analyze a fake smile face", added Ira.

While concluding her note in a third selfie, the star-kid stated, "What I was trying to say is happy Saturday and that neutral faces are not sad faces." Take a look at the photo below:

Last year while sharing her journey of battling depression, she had articulated, "There are lots of parts to me. This is conflict between two of them that very seriously effects my attempts at healing from my overall depression. But the burn outs are getting longer so now I have to try harder. The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burn outs. I don’t need to change my entire being and functioning. Working a lot isn’t a bad thing, trying to do a lot isn’t a bad thing - not always. There’s a point after which it gets unhealthy. That’s what I need to find. That balance. Because working also brings me joy."

Image: Instagram/@khan.ira