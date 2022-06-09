Aamir Khan's Golgappa Scene In 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Leaves Sanjay Gupta Confused; Know Why

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's highly anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha trailer caused a massive buzz on the internet, however, many pointed out some bizarre, cliche moments which didn't meet their expectations. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who has to his credit projects like Kaabil, Jazbaa, Shootout at Lokhandwala and more also pointed out one such scene where Aamir is seen relishing Golgappa in the middle of a moving train.

Expressing his concern on social media, the actor quipped that he's extremely curious to watch the film only o know who was serving the Golgappas on a moving train. Soon after his query, the actor's fan came to his defence and shared glimpses of golgappa stalls on stations, while also giving other explanations as to why it could've happened.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sanjay dropped a still from the trailer where Aamir is holding the Golgappa in his hand and mentioned, "One reason I'm dying to see this film is who is selling Golgappas in a moving train." For the uninitiated, Aamir says in this scene, "Meri mummy kehti thi ki 'zindagi golgappe jaisi hondi hai, pet bhale hi bhar jaawe, man nahi bharta' (My mummy used to say, 'life is just like a golgappa, your tummy might feel full, but your heart always wants more')."

One reason I'm dying to see this film is who is selling Golgappas in a moving train. pic.twitter.com/g5PPwksuVC — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 7, 2022

Offering explanations while coming to the superstar's defence, fans said the Golgappa packs are available for ordering and that IRCTC has made available an e-catering facility.

Meanwhile, the trailer was launched during the Indian Premier League (IPL) finale last month. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film comes as the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks, and Robin Wright in the lead roles. Apart from Kareena and Aamir, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut alongside Mona Singh, Manav Vij and more. It is slated to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.

The film will revolve around the eponymous character as he takes the audience through the events in India's history. It has been bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.

