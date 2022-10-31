Aamir Khan's Mother Hospitalised After Heart Attack, Recuperating Well

Actor Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain who reportedly suffered a massive heart attack earlier this week is now recuperating at a city hospital. As per PTI, the actor's mother is currently admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai. "She suffered a heart attack during Diwali. She is recovering at Breach Candy Hospital. She is fine now," the source told PTI.

As per various media reports, Hussain was at her house in hill station Panchgani with the 57-year-old star when she suffered a heart attack after which she was rushed to the South Mumbai-based hospital.

The family members are yet to issue an official statement on her health. Reportedly, the actor was with his mother and other family members in Panchgani to celebrate Diwali together. Aamir and his other family members are reportedly with her ever since her health scare.

Meanwhile, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is the son of late filmmaker Tahir Hussain and Zeenat. the actor also has a sibling, a brother Faisal Khan. The actor celebrated his mother’s birthday in June this year. He was joined by his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son, Azad Rao Khan. In a viral video clip from the birthday celebration then, Zeenat was spotted sitting on a chair surrounded by her family members as little Azad cheered for her grandmother.

Previously, Aamir failed to meet the expectations of moviegoers with his last outing, Laal Singh Chaddha which led to its box office failure. And the debacle, the film had to face the 'Boycott Bollywood' after which it failed miserably to set the cash registers ringing. Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film crashed at the Box Office, minting much lower than its reported budget of Rs 180 crores.

IMAGE: Instagram/aamirkhanallindia