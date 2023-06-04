Aamir Raza Husain, Khoobsurat Actor And Renowned Theater Artist, Dies Aged 66

Aamir Raza Husain, actor, and renowned theater artist, died aged 66 on June 3, according to a news agency. He was known as the creative powerhouse who gave the earliest experience of mega theatrical production in The Fifty-Day War. Aamir is survived by his wife and creative partner Viraat Talwaar and their two sons. The cause of his death is unknown.

Husain was born into an aristocratic Awadhi family on January 6, 1957. The actor went to Mayo College in Ajmer. He later studied history at St Stephen's college, where he acted in several collee plays. Aamir appeared in two films, Kim in 1984 and Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat in 2014, which also starred Fawad Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah in important roles.

Tributes pour in for Aamir Raza Husain

(Aamir Raza Husain died on June 3 | Image: @sumeetsachdev18/Twitter)

Soon after the news of the actor's death came in light, actors and politicians took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to the actor. Politicians like Shashi Tharoor, Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to express grief.

Shashi Tharoor, in his tweet, recalled meeting the actor-director at St Stephen's college, when he was cast in Antony & Cleopatra. He also said that he directed the actor in an adaptation of the court-martial scene from Catch 22 in one act-play competition.

Similarly, politician Akhilesh Yadav mourned the actor-director's death, recalling his contribution to world theater. Actor Sumeet Sachdev too took to his Twitter handle to mourn Aamir's demise. He, in his tweet, credited Aamir for nurturing him when he was an infant in the world of acting. He credited him for his acting career and said, Aamir is the reason why he is an actor living in Mumbai & not an architect in New Delhi.