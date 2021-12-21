Aanand L Rai Opens Up On How His Direction Is Influenced By 'actors' Love'; WATCH

The entire film industry is buzzing to witness the unusual tale of love between Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's forthcoming Atrangi Re. Set to be released on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on 24 December, the team has ramped up the promotions of the movie via social media. Recently, the director took to his Instagram to share a BTS video from the movie to show how his direction was influenced by his actors and their adoring shenanigans while filming.

Taking to his Instagram on December 21, the 50-year-old director shared the video with the caption, ''Meri direction mere actors ke pyaar ki ghulaam hai 😊😊😊'' The video showed the three stars namely Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, sharing a deep bond amongst themselves as the shooting progress. It also highlighted how close Dhanush has gotten to Aanand L Rai as he is seen hugging the director several times. Furthermore, young actor Sara can be seen displaying her usual quirkiness in between the takes.

The director has, on several occasions, flaunted his bond with his actors via his Instagram posts. Recently, the director exclusively talked about his decision to cast the actors with Republic Media Network. He stated, ''It's always the script that leads you to the cast, the characters. This film asked for Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay and we are very fortunate to get them on board. The film belongs to them. They were apt, they were the first choice and because we have made the film and we are through with it, I can say we couldn't find better actors than them."

Furthermore, he also addressed the controversy surrounding Sara Ali Khan and her romance interests' age gap in the film by expressing his frustration over the topic. He said, ''I really want to understand why is this question becoming bigger and bigger day by day. Is it a problem? I don't know in a relationship why are we talking age? First of all, let me clarify, when you'll see the film, it'll justify everything, that is one thing. Another thing is, enjoy and wait for the story to come. ''

Image: Instagram/@aanandlrai