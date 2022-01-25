Aanand L Rai Talks About 'Atrangi Re' OTT Release; Calls It His 'most Complicated Story'

Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re struck a chord with the audiences with its beautiful depiction of an unusual love story between the leading trio Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film also marked the ace director's first project to come out on an OTT platform, which Rai quips made him a 'little lost' in the initial days. Aanand is known for delivering content on the big screen, and 'another medium called OTT' for the premiere of films made things 'very difficult'.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the director drew parallels between OTT and theatrical releases, quipping how the latter aids one in 'gauging the success of a film' by sensing the audience's emotions in a couple of days. However, it takes a 'week or ten days' to know the same on an OTT platform.

Aanand L Rai on the OTT release of Atrangi Re

The actor quipped how venturing in both spaces is a 'different exercise' but was glad that Atrangi Re 'touched the right chord of emotions'. He added that the aim of content is to spark important discussions, which is exactly what happened with the recent film. Aanand says that he was selling the 'most complicated story' of his career with Atrangi Re, which made him take an unconventional route.

He iterated that he knew the story's intricate layering could 'uproot' him, but he 'was in a position to take that'. He mentioned that the audiences love and adulation after films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Zero made him 'gutsy and fearless'. The director will now jet off to London to kick start shooting for his upcoming venture Action Hero.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan recently marked the success of the film on its one-month anniversary and got candid about the close connection she shared with her character Rinku. In an interview with ANI, she said, "I cannot believe, it's already been a month since Atrangi Re released.. it's definitely overwhelming to see so much love pouring in for the film till now. The film and my character, Rinku, will forever be a part of me somewhere. It has given me a lifetime of memories and will always remain super special."

