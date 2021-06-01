Aanand L Rai's Team Addresses Rumours Of Kartik Aaryan Being Dropped From Next Film

Amid all the rumours surrounding actor Kartik Aaryan being dropped from Aanand L Rai’s next venture, the production house issued a clarification on the same. The official spokesperson for the Zero director’s Colour Yellow Productions has issued a statement denying all the rumours. After the actor being dropped out from Dostana 2, there have been speculations that Kartik has been dropped out from Freddy and Anand's upcoming project too.

Spokesperson issues statement

However, putting rest to all the speculations and rumours, the spokesperson issued a statement on May 31 that read, "These are baseless rumours. We've met Kartik for a different film and we're still talking. We've taken another film altogether to Ayushmann and this is a complete mix-up." As far as Dostana 2 is concerned, Kartik had to play the lead with Janhvi Kapoor. As per official reports, some sequences were shot with him in around 20 days of the shoot. Later, Kartik demanded some changes be made in the film, and due to mutual disagreements, the makers dropped the actor from the project. They further issued a statement that read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2."

Apart from this, the actor had even fallen prey to other rumours of eventually being dropped out from Freddy which will be directed by BA Pass director Ajay Bahl. It was in November last year that it was announced that Kartik was starring in a romantic social comedy to be directed by Ajay Bahl, of Section 375 fame. However, a few months before the shoot was to begin, he has walked out of the project, Bollywood Hungama reported. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has some exciting projects in his kitty including comic supernatural thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the much-anticipated crime-thriller Dhamaka.

IMAGE: AANANDLRAI/KARTIKAARYAN/Instagram

