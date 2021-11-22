‘Aankh Micholi’: Makers Of Mrunal Thakur & Abhimanyu Dassani-starrer Reveal Release Date

Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani's upcoming family comedy Aankh Micholi finally has a release date. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the 'big-ticket family entertainer' is set to hit theatres on May 13, 2022. Apart from the leading duo, the film's ensemble cast includes Sharman Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Divya Dutta, and more. The film's script has been penned by Jitendra Parmar, while music maestros Sachin-Jagir have composed its music.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, November 22, the Dhamaka actor uploaded the flick's motion poster, wherein the ensemble cast can be seen striking a pose behind a pair of decorated sunglasses. For the caption, she wrote, "Sony Pictures Films India unveils the release date of 2022’s big-ticket family entertainer #AankhMicholi. The film directed by Umesh Shukla is set to release in theatres on 13th May 2022[sic]."

Mrunal Thakur's 'Aankh Micholi' to release in May 2022

According to ANI reports, the film will revolve around a 'family of misfits' with a' crazily entertaining' storyline. Director Umesh Shukla is known for helming films like OMG: Oh My God, 102 Not Out and Dhoondte Reh Jaoge among others. The upcoming venture is being bankrolled by Shukla, Sony Pictures Films India, and Ashish Wagh's Merry Go Round Studios.

Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani's other projects

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur's recently released thriller Dhamaka, alongside Kartik Aaryan, has received positive reviews from audiences. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film follows the journey of a news anchor, Arjun Pathak, whose life turns upside down after a terrorist calls him informing about a bomb threat. Mrunal will also be seen in the upcoming war drama, Pippa. She also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Thadam, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in her kitty.

On the other hand, Abhimanyu Dassani was seen alongside Sanya Malhotra in Netflix's Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Directed by Vivek Soni, the romantic comedy was released on November 5, 2021.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MRUNAL THAKUR)