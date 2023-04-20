Aaradhya Bachchan Case: HC Tears Apart YouTube Policy, Says, You Aren't Running On Charity

Coming down heavily on YouTube while hearing a suit filed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, the Delhi High Court on Thursday, April 20, castigated the video platform and the accused tabloids for spreading fake news about her health. While tearing apart the YouTube policy, the High Court observed that the platform is not running on charity.

Aaradhya Bachchan has sought an injunction against reporting by some Youtube channels about her health as she is a minor.

Pulling up YouTube for disseminating misleading content on its platform, the Delhi High Court said, "There is information that is just defamatory and then there is this information where YouTube is saying a child is dead. YouTube is not running on charity. It’s a profit-making platform. If you’re making money out of what you’re doing, you have a social responsibility. You cannot allow such clips to be posted. If you have a zero-tolerance policy then you yourself acknowledge that certain types of content should fall into it. How does this not qualify? Your zero-tolerance policy is faulty."

Hearing the Aaradhya case, Justice C Hari Shankar said, "YouTube has a responsibility to see that proper information is disseminated. Why don't you have a policy in matters like this? How can this be tolerated? You are providing a platform on which misleading information is being provided to the public."

The Delhi High Court said, "Aren’t YouTube counsel supposed to stop people from uploading misleading content? Don’t just say we are providing pen and paper to them but not responsible for what they write."

YouTube counsel is responsible to amend their policy in tune with new IT Rules: Delhi HC

Speaking about new Information Technology rules, the Delhi HC to YouTube counsel said, "There's a difference between old and new section 3(1)(b) of IT Rules. You as an intermediary, have a duty to amend your policy in tune with new Rules. What have you done? It's for you to tell the court what reasonable efforts you are making in running your channel with new IT Rules."

The court said that certain videos stated that Aaradhya Bachchan is critically ill. "One of the videos even claimed that she was no more. Apparently, morphed pictures have also been used in the videos so as to lend colour to the information that they seek to convey. The videos also invite subscriptions from those who view them. Such videos, alleging the plaintiff, breach the plaintiffs' right to privacy, and are in violation of IT Rules 2021, as amended in 2022," the court added.

The court further directed "Defendant 10 Google INC to set out in detail its policy, so as to ensure it remains in compliance with Rule 3(1)(b) of IT Rules 2021 and whether after amendment, it has affected any change in its policy to bring it in line with amendments brought in Rules." The court said, "Google is duty bound in law to ensure strict compliance with the entire statutory regime relating to intermediaries with which it is governed which includes IT Rules 2021."

The Delhi High Court’s razor sharp observations come in the backdrop of the ongoing debate of whether tech giants need to step forth and take responsibility of the content hosted on their platform. YouTube, which at an average hosts an estimated average of 2,500 fresh videos per minute on a daily basis, has been hauled up for what may be seen as an arms length approach vis-a-via the content of the videos themselves.

With the revision of the IT rules and India adopting a strong outlook to ensure responsibility is taken with precision and the policies of big tech platforms are revised in tune with the law of the land, the latest Delhi High Court observations re-iterate the commitment that New India has adopted vis-a-vis cyber security and responsibility.

Aaradhya Bachchan files case against YouTube channels

Aaradhya Bachchan, in her petition, stated, "The defendants' sole motivation is to unlawfully profit from the reputation of the Bachchan family, irrespective of the damage-causing to the plaintiffs and their family members."

The petition reportedly directs the 10 defendants to immediately “de-list and deactivate all videos.” Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter has reportedly also made Google LLC, the owner of YouTube, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Grievance Cell) parties in the case.

As per reports, the Bachchan family is seeking direction to ensure that all the access of these 10 defendants is disabled for uploading such content. The petition was filed by the law firm Anand and Naik. They alleged that by uploading such fake news against Aaradhya Bachchan, they have violated her rights and have attempted to tarnish her goodwill and reputation. Not just her name, but they have also exploited the name of the Bachchan family.