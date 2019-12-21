The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Aaradhya Bachchan Delivers A Strong Speech On Annual Day, Watch Video

Bollywood News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya delivered a strong speech on women empowerment "Kanya" on her annual day, in Mumbai. Watch.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aaradhya

The entire Bachchan family — Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Navya Nanda Naveli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Brinda Rai — attended Aaradhya's annual day at Dhirubhai Ambani School on Friday. The little girl looked beautiful in a bright saree with a bun and was accompanied by mother Aishwarya Rai before she went up on the stage. Aaradhya also delivered a strong speech on 'Kanya — a play through the ages' — which is going viral on social media.

Bigg Boss 13: On Salman Khan's show, Aishwarya Rai finds a mention yet again

She says, "I am Kanya. I am the dream. The dream of a new age. We will awake in the new World. A World where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisom. A world where the knowledge will come from the book of life flowing freely through the river of humanity. For we are Naaris, we are Kanyas. We are no less."

The event was also attended by Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon, and other celebrities. Watch video —

Aishwarya Rai stuns in red Anarkali suit as she steps out with Abhishek & Aaradhya

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by renas saher (@helanasabre1993) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

Aishwarya talks about Aaradhya

In an interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about her daughter and said, "Aaradhya and I have a soul connect. My day begins and ends with her. From the moment I wake up my entire perspective on the day is centred on her. Her constant presence in my life is not even something I consciously think about it. It’s just there! And I wonder how I lived before she was born. Only a parent would understand how I feel."

Aishwarya Rai celebrates 'Day of Smiles' with Aaradhya on father's birth anniversary

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG