Aaradhya Bachchan Delivers A Strong Speech On Annual Day, Watch Video

The entire Bachchan family — Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Navya Nanda Naveli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Brinda Rai — attended Aaradhya's annual day at Dhirubhai Ambani School on Friday. The little girl looked beautiful in a bright saree with a bun and was accompanied by mother Aishwarya Rai before she went up on the stage. Aaradhya also delivered a strong speech on 'Kanya — a play through the ages' — which is going viral on social media.

She says, "I am Kanya. I am the dream. The dream of a new age. We will awake in the new World. A World where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisom. A world where the knowledge will come from the book of life flowing freely through the river of humanity. For we are Naaris, we are Kanyas. We are no less."

The event was also attended by Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon, and other celebrities. Watch video —

Aaradhya’s annual day performance part 2 pic.twitter.com/O0UYjAy8Uh — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 20, 2019

In an interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about her daughter and said, "Aaradhya and I have a soul connect. My day begins and ends with her. From the moment I wake up my entire perspective on the day is centred on her. Her constant presence in my life is not even something I consciously think about it. It’s just there! And I wonder how I lived before she was born. Only a parent would understand how I feel."

