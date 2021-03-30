Aaradhya Bachchan Flaunts Colour-filled Hands On Holi 2021; Mom Aishwarya Gives Peek

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, like the rest of the country, observed Holi 2021 with her family on Monday, March 29, 2021. She took to Instagram late in the evening to share images of her daughter, Aaradhya, and the big Holika Dahan bonfire that was raging in their backyard. Aaradhya Bachchan is seen sporting a blue dress and a blue floral hairband. Her palms are pink in colour and she is showing them to the camera. The picture was taken on the lawn of their house, Prateeksha, and shows their grand mansion.

Aaradhya Bachchan on Holi 2021

While she shared the photos, Aishwarya wrote, "Happiness, peace, good health and lots of love always Happy Holi." Her fans and followers expressed their wishes for her and said that they wanted to see pictures of her as well. Many wished the family on the festival and their wellness and happiness. Others commented by saying that Aaradhya Bachchan looked really cute and it was always nice to see her.

Aishwarya regularly publishes new posts on all major holidays and life events. On her father's death anniversary earlier in the month, she posted a photo of herself, Aaradhya, and her mother while wishing her father and saying that no matter how far he was, she and her family would always love and miss him until the family would once again be united in the next world.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also posted a photo collage commemorating the 14th anniversary of her film Guru. The collage included a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alone, two photos of her with spouse Abhishek Bachchan, and a photo of the film's director Mani Ratnam from a London premiere. As she posted the picture she also penned a short caption for the film Guru which she said would always be very special to her. In her caption, she said, Guru had completed 14 years that day and that for her the film was going to be close to her ‘FOREVER’.

