'Aarakshan' And Other Films That Are Eye-openers About The Way Society Looks At Education

Bollywood Cinema has always tried to come up with new and informative content to engage its viewers. Films have been made on a variety of subjects. One topic that has been excessively stressed upon is education. Education-based movies include Aarakshan, 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, Hindi Medium, Chalk n Duster and many more. Listed below are some of the top 5 Films that were considered eye-openers about the way society looks at education:

Best films about education

1) Aarakshan

Aarakshan was one of the education-based films that released in the year 2011. The film starred Amitabh Bacchan, Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Aarakshan rose awareness on the topic of OBC reservation. The film tells the story of Dr. Anand who was the principal of STM College. He, along with his disciples, fought to abide by the OBC reservation verdict of the Supreme Court. Aarakshan made quite some numbers at the box-office.

2) 3 Idiots

This is one of the most popular films that spoke of the education system in the most hilarious manner. 3 Idiots is a light-hearted film and talks about the way education and life is treated like a race. 3 Idiots stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and others in pivotal roles.

3) Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par is another Hindi film that spoke on the subject of children and their academic performance. The film won many awards for its simple yet thought-provoking storyline. Taare Zameen Par made quite a few numbers at the box-office as well.

4) Hindi Medium

Hindi Medium is a film that came out in 2017 speaking on the subject of parents trying to get their children into English medium schools. The film starred Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar & Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Saket Chaudhary.

5) Chalk n Duster

This is another film that spoke highly on the issues concerning education. The film released in 2016. It centers around the life of Jyoti, a teacher who is passionate about teaching and stands up for a fellow teacher, Vidya, and fights against her unjustified dismissal by the school's new principal, Kamini Gupta.

