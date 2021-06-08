Aarey Land Handed Over To Maharashtra Forest Department, Bollywood Stars Hail The Decision

Coming in as a great development for several people who were fighting for the conservation of the Aarey colony, the concerned authorities have handed over 286.7 hectares of land to the Maharashtra government, paving the way for the protection of one of Mumbai's main green lungs. A statement from the Maharashtra CMO said the Aarey land parcel handed over comprises 125 hectares in Borivali, 71 hectares in Goregaon, and 89 hectares in Marol Maroshi. The decision was celebrated by several Bollywood stars who stood in solidarity with the state.

Bollywood stars welcome the Maharashtra govt's decision to acquire Aarey land

Environment and tourism minister Aditya Thackeray took to Twitter and shared the good news with the people. “Good news for Mumbai and Forests: the 812-acre area in Aarey, thriving as forests have been officially taken over today from Aarey Dept by @MahaForest. Now it is officially under the protection of the Indian Forest Act under section 4,” he wrote. Following his post, several Bollywood stars could not control their happiness and shared their enthusiasm in the comment section.

Good news for Mumbai and Forests: the 812 acre area in Aarey, thriving as forests has been officially taken over today from Aarey Dept by @MahaForest . Now it is officially under the protection of the Indian Forest Act under section 4. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 7, 2021

Singer and actress Sophie Choudry hailed the news with several green heart shape emoticons. Actor Rahul Dev congratulated the government and wrote, “Big Congratulations!! Weldon @AUThackeray... Mumbai breathes.” Actress and environment Dia Mirza who was overjoyed to hear the news wrote, “This is how we achieve our goals for the Decade of Ecosystem Restoration Folded handsDeciduous treeEarth globe. Keep protecting nature for people and planet!” Television actor Rajeev Paul lauded the Maharashtra government’s move and wrote, ‘This certainly is not just good news ...but also great news...Thank you @AUThackerayfor this...Mumbai will certainly thank you for this.” Actor Anup Soni congratulated the government for staying by their promises.

This is how we achieve our goals for the Decade of Ecosystem Restoration 🙏🏻🌳🌏🦋 Keep protecting nature for people and planet! #GenerationRestoration — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 8, 2021

Big Congratulations!! Weldon @AUThackeray ... Mumbai breathes :) — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) June 7, 2021

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💚💚🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) June 8, 2021

Many many congratulations 😊👍👍 — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) June 7, 2021

This certainly is not just good news ...but also great news...Thank you @AUThackeray for this...Mumbai will certainly thankyou for this👏👏👏👏 — RAJEV PAUL (@Rajev_Paul) June 8, 2021

All about Aarey colony

In September last year, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said the government would designate a 600-acre parcel of land in the Aarey Milk Colony as a reserve forest. Later, the government decided to expand the reserve forest in Aarey from 600 acres to 812 acres. “The acquisition of the land parcel has paved the way for the expansion of vast forests in the heart of a metropolis like Mumbai,” read the press release from the state forest department. In addition, 40.469 hectares of land in Marol Maroshi village have already been handed over to Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The government invoked Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, which means the government intends to declare the land as reserve forest by appointing a forest settlement officer (FSO).

