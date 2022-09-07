Actor Kartik Aaryan left everyone surprised recently after he announced his next film Aashiqui 3 which will be helmed by Anurag Basu. After the blockbuster success of his last horror-comedy drama Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik's casting in the forthcoming film has left fans excited.

However, several rumours and speculations are rife that the actor will be seen romancing popular TV star Jennifer Winget in the upcoming love saga. Jennifer Winget is a prominent name in the TV industry with shows like Bepannah, Beyhadh, and more under her credit.

Aashiqui 3 makers issue clarification over leading lady rumours

After the makers of Aashiqui 3 makers announced Kartik as the lead star, they kept the name of the film's leading lady under wraps. However, with several rumours surfacing online, Jennifer Winget's name is being popped up for the lead role. Now, putting all speculations to rest, the spokesperson of T-Series released an official statement denying such false claims.

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the official statement on Twitter that read, "The search for a leading lady is still ongoing... We would love to share the news with fans as early as possible [as and when finalized]." Kartik Aaryan had earlier shared the film announcement on social media with a motion poster of the superhit track "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum" sung by Arijit Singh playing in the backdrop. The song was originally a playback sung by Kumar Sanu in the 1990s Aashiqui.

KARTIK AARYAN - 'AASHIQUI 3': NO LEADING LADY FINALISED YET... Team #Aashiqui3 has issued a statement vis-à-vis casting of the leading lady: "The search for leading lady is still ongoing... We would love to share the news with fans as early as possible [as and when finalized]." pic.twitter.com/tHyf0nqURA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2022

"Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be Heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da (sic),” the Luka Chuppi star wrote alongside the motion poster. Filmmaker Basu's frequent collaborator, composer Pritam will be scoring the music for Aashiqui 3.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Aashiqui 3 is the third installment of the amazing film Aashiqui which was released in 1990 and was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film was a huge success and its songs continue to rule hearts. In 2013, the franchise was followed up with director Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

This will be Kartik's second film with producer Bhushan Kumar, who had earlier worked with him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Meanwhile, on the work front, with a couple of projects lined up in his kitty, the actor recently kickstarted the shooting of his next Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Freddy, Shehzaada, and Captain India.

IMAGE: Instagram/KartikAaryan/JenniferWinget1