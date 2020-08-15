'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo' Title Track Is The Longest Song In Any Hindi Film

In Bollywood, several war-dramas have released in the past two decades. However, only a few managed to strike the right chord with the audience. One such war movie is Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, helmed by Gadar fame filmmaker Anil Sharma. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo released in the year 2004.

A major highlight of this movie is its story plot and, how beautifully the feeling of nationalism and patriotism is portrayed by the director. Even though the Akshay Kumar starrer is backed with some amazing soundtracks but, the title track is the main USP of the film. As Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo is the longest Hindi song ever made in Bollywood.

Also Read:Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor A Spitting Image Of Her Mom In These Pics

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo Title Track is longest song ever made in Hindi film

Director Anil Sharma's Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo had an amazing star cast of stellar actors from Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Sandali Sinha to Divya Kumar Khosla. This added a lot of anticipation around the release of the romantic-war flick. But, apart from the ensemble cast it, another trait of this patriotic film which was well-liked by the viewers was its spellbinding music album by T-Series. From romantic, emotional, to patriotic, the music of Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon had every element required. But, it was its title track which not just made history.

Also Read:Sonali Kulkarni Celebrates #19YearsOfDilChahtaHai; Shares Daughter's Feedback On The Film

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon title track is the longest song ever made for a commercial film. The total length of this iconic track is not limited to 5 or 10 minutes, but a whopping 20 minutes. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo song is divided into three installments which are played in the movie at different time intervals. The soulful and penetrating number is composed by popular music composer Anu Malik in the most enticing manner.

Also Read:Baby's Announcement On Instagram: Check Out 5 Celebs Who Broke The News In A Unique Way

The lyrics are penned by veteran lyricist Sameer. Sung in the euphonious voices of celebrated singers like Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Kailash Kher, ABHWS song is nothing short of a music-lovers delight. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon is that one track which is a part of every Independence Day songs playlist and rightly so, as the vibe of this tuneful number gives you goosebumps. Not just one installment of the track but the entire 20-minutes long song is a masterpiece in itself which is a must-listen this Independence Day. Check out the video here-

Also Read:Ankita Lokhande & NOT Deepika Padukone Was Farah Khan's First Choice For 'Happy New Year'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.