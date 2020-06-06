Directors Abbas & Mustan Talk About 'Khiladi Kumar', Theatre-OTT Debate & The Times Ahead

Filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan's 1992 film 'Khiladi' completed 28 years on June 5 and Republic TV got in touch with the directors to understand their camaraderie with Akshay Kumar. "How has the time passed, it is so fresh in the memories. Even today we get messages when people are watching Khiladi," said the directors in an exclusive interaction with Rahul Ramakrishnan.

The 1992 film was Akshay Kumar's breakthrough role and also starred Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Prem Chopra, Johnny Lever, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan, and Sabeeha.

"Akshay Kumar is exactly the same. He was and still is a prankster. He plays mind games when he is thinking of playing a prank on you. Once, he held our hands while listening to the scene, he removed our watches and we didn't get to know. He always has a poker face," revealed Abbas-Mustan as they spoke about Akshay Kumar on the 'Khiladi' sets.

Talking about the sequel of Khiladi, Abbas-Mustan said that they want to cast Akshay Kumar only as a lead actor. 'We are still looking for the right script as we don't want people to compare it with the original and be disappointed later. Akshay is an all-rounder and even today, he is perfect as a lead.'

What are their next projects? Abbas-Mustan revealed that they had 3 films planned, but it is on hold due to the pandemic. "These are really difficult times. Everything is closed not just the film industry. It is a theatre-going business, definitely affected badly. But prospects are looking good with the guidelines coming in. How will the audience take this, that is to be seen. How will people go to the theatres? How to take precautions? — these and many more questions linger on," they said.

Talking about films releasing on OTT platforms, "atleast the content is reaching somehow, that is what is important. Big films are on hold. But OTT releases are also a good way."



Watch the exclusive interview with the legendary director duo here:

Akshay Kumar thanks director duo Abbas-Mustan for giving him 'Khiladi' 28 years back

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.