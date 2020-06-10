28 Years Of Khiladi Exclusive: Abbas Mustan Reveal They Have A Netflix Show Coming Up

Released in 1992 Khiladi is an action thriller directed by Abbas Mustan. Starring Akshay Kumar in his breakthrough role, the movie recently completed 28 years. Celebrating the movie, filmmaker duo Abbas Mustan appeared in an exclusive interview with Republic and revealed their future plans. Read to know more.

Abbas Mastan has thrillers lined up along with a Netflix project

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Abbas and Mustan were asked about their next venture. The duo said, “Very soon. We have done much great work during this lockdown. Our line up before this lockdown was really good. We had planned up 2-3 thriller genre films. We had them in the pipeline, but the lockdown arrived, pandemic arrived, so they are on hold. Otherwise, we have already planned it and we were supposed to start a film this year itself, and a couple of films in 2021.”

Abbas and Mustan expressed their views on the current rift between theatre owners and distributors as several films are releasing on OTT platforms instead of hitting the theatres. The director duo said that the films that were not able to release or telecast got a good platform. People have generated a habit of staying at home watching movies at home on the OTT platforms.

The filmmakers noted, “If they are not coming in theatres and releasing on OTT platforms, it is a really good thing. Somewhere there has to be a medium for the films to reach the audiences. There are a lot of investments going on. There are many great platforms, so if the films are releasing on an OTT platform it is a good thing. Till the time the theatres open and people go the theatres, it is a good thing for films to release on OTT platforms.”

Abbas and Mustan were asked when if they had an action thriller project for an OTT platform, as the audiences have given rave responses to previous movies and web series. Answering the question, the filmmakers said, “We are already doing a film, a Netflix original. We are already committed to that. There are a lot of shows we are planning because a lot of people has approached us, OTT platforms have approached us to do web shows as well as originals. So why not because this is the future. We have seen that on these platforms thrillers go well. We have a lot of good concepts that we can work on. And we are already doing a Netflix original. It was to being soon but has been halted due to this lockdown. Nevertheless, we have prepared a lot of concepts other than that.” Watch the full exclusive interview below.

