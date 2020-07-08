Abbas & Mustan Burmawalla And Other Director Siblings Who Have Given Some Iconic Films

Although a film may grab people's attention because of the lead actors, it is the director who ensures that the movie is made in such a manner. There are a few director siblings who are responsible for some of the most iconic Bollywood films fans have seen. Take a look at the sibling pairs that have delivered some memorable films.

Abbas Burmawalla and Mustan Burmawalla

The list cannot begin without mentioning the names of Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla. One of the most iconic pairs of all the times, the director duo of Abbas-Mustan has delivered many hits in the history of Indian cinema. The formidable duo has been making films in the thriller genre for long and has given blockbuster hits like ‘Baazigar’, ‘Ajnabee’, ‘Aitraaz’ and ‘Race’, among others.

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar

Elder sister Zoya has cemented her name as a filmmaker with critically-acclaimed movies and web-series like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Made in Heaven. Her brother Farhan Akhtar is Bollywood’s quintessential all-rounder, who is known as a spectacular director, actor, writer, singer and producer. As a director, Farhan Akhtar has delivered many films like Dil Chahta Hai, Don series, Lakshya and many more.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bela Bhansali Sehgal

Many fans are of the opinion that no director has tapped into the Indian fetish for melodrama and grandiose as perfectly as Bhansali. Be it lavish set designs, or huge song and dance sequences, and emotionally heavy stories, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has managed to perfect the conventional Bollywood palette to something more interesting and beautiful. On the other hand, his sister Bela Bhansali Sehgal is also a director. She made her directorial debut with the film Shirin Farhad Ki To Nikal Padi, which was a rom-com film. According to reports, the movie managed to do quite well at the box office.

Anurag and Abhinav Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap has given many hits in Bollywood. Accoridng to his fans, each of his movies dealt with complex ideas leaving behind a commentary on the contemporary world. Be it Gangs Of Wasseypur, Paanch, or Black Friday, Kashyap has brought forth an incredible freshness to the Hindi film industry. Abhinav Kashyap, on the other hand, is famously known for directing Dabangg, which starred Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. Compared to his first directorial venture, his second directorial venture, Besharam, turned out to be a box office failure.

