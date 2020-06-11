28 Years Of 'Khiladi': Abbas-Mustan Reveal How They Script Plot Twists In Their Films

Released in 1992, cult classic film Khiladi is an action thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan. Starring Akshay Kumar in his breakthrough role, the movie recently completed 28 years. Celebrating the movie, filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan appeared in an exclusive interview with Republic World and revealed their formula of plot twists.

Abbas- Mustan on plot twists in their films

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Abbas-Mustan were asked about how they plan their twist and turns in the movies. The filmmaker duo said, "We have watched a lot of films sitting with the audiences, so we know what their mindset is. We like when the audiences watch a film being spellbound asking 'what’s next, what’s next?' So we use to enjoy those films. For us making turn and twist and thriller is quite easy actually. Because we know how to play with the audiences’ mind. To keep them in grip and spellbound, we play with their minds.” Abbas-Mustan also added that they think of an alternate outcome for scenes and tell their writer about the same during the scripting process.

Abbas-Mustan added, “We believe in teamwork, we never do anything alone. Everyone in our team thinks how the plot will turn out but we eventually find the way out. Because when the audiences are watching the movie they think that they are very intelligent and know what will happen ahead in the film. If that does not happen, the audience likes it."

The director duo further added, “Do not cheat with the audiences. If they feel that they are cheated they absolutely do not like it. We should entertain the viewers and then produce films. Our films anyways have entertainment. They never had an off-track Johnny Lever, we made the actors do humour and comedy.” Abbas-Mustan also revealed about their upcoming thrillers and a Netflix original project. Watch the full exclusive interview below to know more:

Abbas- Mustan are among the most acclaimed action-thriller genre directors in Bollywood. Their applauded work includes Baazigar, Aitraaz, Race and Race 2 to name a few.

The film Khiladi, which completes 28 years of release this year, was their second directorial venture. It also features Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha along with Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Anant Mahadevan and Johnny Lever in supporting roles. The film was a success upon release and turned into an atypical franchise with seven more "Khiladi" movies starring Akshay Kumar in the leading role.

