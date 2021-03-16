ABCD 2 Shooting Locations: See Where The Dance Movie Was Filmed

ABCD 2 is a Remo D’Souza directorial film, starring Prabhu Deva, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the film. The movie revolved around a passionate group of dancers who participate in an international dance competition and show their skills. A number of netizens have been trend searching about “ABCD 2 shooting location”, so here is more information about it.

ABCD 2 shooting location

A report in DNAIndia reveals that the movie was majorly filmed in three locations. The locations included:

Bangalore

The shooting of ABCD 2 took place in Bangalore.

Mumbai

A number of scenes shown in the movie were filmed in the city of Mumbai. The dance scenes and dance competitions shown initially in the film are filmed in Mumbai. Check out a clip from the movie below.

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Major parts of ABCD 2 are filmed in Las Vegas. The International level dance competition that is shown in the movie is set in Las Vegas. According to a report in DNAIndia, the dance competition shown in the film where the characters perform on the song If You Hold My Hand has been shot in Las Vegas. Check out a clip from the movie below.

Rating

ABCD 2 received 54% on Tomatometer and 33% on Audience Score on Rottentomatoes.com. On IMDb, the movie 5.4/10 rating by over 5.5 thousand users on the media platform.

Plot

ABCD 2 is a story about a group of passionate dancers who are disqualified from a national level competition. They are disqualified as the judges accuse them of copying a dance performance from an international dance group. The group departs and go their separate ways.

However, the group is shamed wherever they go and then, they decide to participate in an international level dance competition in Las Vegas. The group reunites and practices and participates in the competition. Even though the team does not win the competition, they win millions of hearts.

The movie is based on the true events that took place with a popular dance group called Fictitious Dance group. The movie is inspired by their rise to fame, sudden downfall and their heroic attempt to seek vindication by regaining their lost pride and glory. Watch the trailer of the same below.