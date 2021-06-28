Abhay Deol Announces New Disney Film 'Spin', Says It's 'departure From His Status Quo'

Actor Abhay Deol recently treated fans with amazing news after he announced his upcoming project, Disney movie Spin, an English-language coming-of-age teen drama. Apart from sharing the good news, the actor also posted the intriguing trailer of the film. While sharing the trailer, the actor also penned a note and wrote how the forthcoming project Spin is a “departure” from the edge, alternative narratives that he is known for in the entertainment fraternity and among his fans.

Abhay Deol announces new Disney film Spin

The actor mentioned the film will be available to only US audiences, on Disney Channel from August 13. Abhay termed the project ‘special’ and wrote, “I am aware that most of my audience love me for making edgy, alternative narratives, that challenge the status quo. This is why this film is all the more special as it is a departure from my own status quo and catering to a much younger audience. Spin is a Disney film that will go live on their platform for the US audiences on the 13th of August. It is a gem of a movie, that will leave you smiling and feeling good. Blessed to be a part of it.”

Spin is Disney Channel’s first original film to star an Indian-American. The film casts Avantika Vandanapu, an American actress of Indian origin, as Indian-American teen Rhea Kumar, who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of deejaying. Abhay Deol essays the character of Rhea’s father as Arvind Kumar. The upcoming film is helmed by Manjari Makijany, who is the daughter of late actor Mac Mohan. Meera Syal, Aryan Simhadri, Agam Darshi, Anna Cathcart, and Michela Luci are also among the other star cast who will be seen playing key roles.

Meanwhile, apart from Disney’s Spin, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor will also be seen in a host of films. He will next be seen in Velley, besides Jungle Cry, Junction, and a web series based on the book Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale Of The Uphaar Fire Tragedy, by authors Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.

IMAGE: ABHAYDEOL/Instagram

