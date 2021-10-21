Abhay Deol Apologises For The Lack Of Posts With 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' Movie Reference

Actor Abhay Deol is taking a trip down memory lane by posting about his 2007 critically acclaimed film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. The post comes as an apology to his fans for being inactive on social media for the past couple of days. However, the actor did not miss the opportunity to make a hilarious pun out of the situation to make up for his lack of posts. Check out his post here.

Abhay Deol apologizes for inactivity on Instagram

Taking to his Instagram on October 21, the 45-year-old actor shared a snap from his 2007 thriller adventure drama Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. In the picture, he was seen tied up shirtless with a rope with a 'smiley' ball stuffed in his mouth as he holds an anguished expression. He used this opportunity to make a hilarious pun out of the picture whilst apologising to his fans for the lack of posts. He wrote, ''Sorry for the lack of posts lately, I’ve been a bit 'tied up'."

Additionally, he asked his followers, ''Who among you saw my film, “Ek Chalis Ki Last Local?” Abhay went on to reveal his thought process behind filming this particular scene thinking that it was going to either be a huge hit or fail royally. He wrote, ''When I shot this scene I was like, “people are either going to laugh with me or at me”. Thank god it worked!'' He concluded the caption with a bunch of quirky hashtags, like #indiefilm #indieactor #makingwhatbollywouldnt #pulp #darkcomedy #bronzed #oiled #facedown #kinky.

Netizens' reaction to Abhay Deol's post

Actor Mouni Roy could not help but laugh out loud at the post as she dropped a series of laughing emojis in the comment section. On the other hand, fans reminisced about enjoying the film over a decade ago as one user wrote, ''saw it and loved it... didn't see the movie turning out the way it did. Definitely an edge of the seat kinda movie'' while another wrote, ''there will never be another ek chalis ki last local 🤤'', One fan assured Abhay that the scene definitely worked well for him by writing, ''It surely diddd worked!!!''

More on Ek Chalis Ki Last Local

Directed by Sanjay Khanduri, the dark comedy featured Abhay Deol, Neha Dhupia, Vinay Apte, Snehal Dabi and more in pivotal roles. The movie followed the story of a man missing the last Mumbai local to Vikroli station whilst returning home. While waiting at the station, he encounters a bunch of people that end up changing the course of his life.

Image: Instagram@abhaydeol/nehadhupia