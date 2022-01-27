Abhay Deol Details Having Privileges Because Of Film Background: 'Outsiders Can't Feel...'

Abhay Deol is all set to make his comeback to Bollywood in the upcoming crime comedy Velle. Though Abhay hails from a film background, the actor has seen many ups and downs during his journey. The 45-yers-old actor recently got candid about his 17-year-long career in the industry. Opening up about his personality, Deol said that this journey taught him a lot.

During an interview with ANI, Deol talked about how his film background helps him to deal with issues in life. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor stated that he has now become more open as an individual and he gets less affected by things. The actor added that it is the privilege he has received coming from a film family. Continuing his part, Deol said that not all kids from the film fraternity are unaffected but they have the advantage to be unaffected because at some point 'you will be like, wait a minute, I have been seeing all this since I was a freaking kid...why the hell I am being affected right now'. The Dev D actor stated that no outsider can feel like that way and he has now learned to see his privileges.

Abhay Deol gets candid about his career

Talking about his career, Abhay Deol said that there is still a long way to go and he is still in the first phase of his life. The actor mentioned that it's been an exciting journey. In a recent update, Abhay shaved his head. He took to his Instagram handle to make the announcement. With this, Deol has also penned a note mentioning his childhood days when he was teased as a kid for having ears like Captain Spock. He wrote, "I was teased as a kid for having ears like Captain Spock. My family said it was because I was pulled by them often for being naughty. I believe it’s because I was actually born on the planet Vulcan."

Abhay Deol on the work front

After being away from the big screen for quite a while, the Happy Bhaag Jayegi actor will be seen in the upcoming crime comedy Velle. Velle is a remake of the Telugu film Brochevarevarura. Directed by Deven Munjaj, the film will be released on December 10 in theatres.

Image: Instagram/@abhaydeol