Abhay Deol Draws Einstein Doodle With A Twist; Says He 'felt Like A Genius'

Abhay Deol took to his Instagram on June 30 to share his Albert Einstein doodle with his fans. The actor shared the picture of his doodle where he made the picture of Einstein with a quirky twist to it. In his doodle, Einstein had a tongue out which made the doodle look hilarious. Abhay Deol also mentioned his mood as he shared the doodle.

Abhay Deol's Instagram post caption read, "Felt like a genius so I drew one. Stick your tongue out if you are too!". He also added the hashtags 'Einstein' and 'doodles'. Fans in a huge number appreciated Abhay Deol for his doodle. Pallavi Sharda commented, "Get. Out. Of. Town. Talent, mate. Another user wrote, "Einstein's expression spot on when he wrote the theory of relativity!". Fans also flooded the comment section with laughing emoticons.

Abhay Deol announces new Disney film Spin

In the recent past, Abhay Deol took to his Instagram to share the trailer of his upcoming film Spin. It is an English-language coming-of-age teen drama. The actor informed that the movie will be available on Disney Channel from August 13, only for US audiences. Abhay tagged the project as ‘special’ and wrote, “I am aware that most of my audience love me for making edgy, alternative narratives, that challenge the status quo. This is why this film is all the more special as it is a departure from my own status quo and catering to a much younger audience. Spin is a Disney film that will go live on their platform for US audiences on the 13th of August. It is a gem of a movie, that will leave you smiling and feeling good. Blessed to be a part of it.”

Spin is Disney Channel’s first original film starring an Indian-American. The film casts Avantika Vandanapu, an American actor of Indian origin. She will be portraying the role of Indian-American teen Rhea Kumar, who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of deejaying. Abhay Deol essays the character of Rhea’s father as Arvind Kumar. Spin is helmed by Manjari Makijany, daughter of late actor Mac Mohan. Meera Syal, Aryan Simhadri, Agam Darshi, Anna Cathcart, and Michela Luci also would also play pivotal roles in the movie.

IMAGE: ABHAY DEOL'S INSTAGRAM

