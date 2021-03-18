Abhay Deol Flaunts His 'mustache' For New Project, Calls It One Of 'the Best Scripts'

Abhay Deol on Thursday took to his Instagram handle to share his dimpled-smile picture flaunting his 'mustache'. The 1962 actor revealed that he will soon begin a new project and called it one of the 'best scripts' he has read in his career.

Without sharing more about the project, Deol said the makers will soon talk about the details. While many complimented his look with a 'mustache', others were excited about his next project. One user commented, "Best script ever and that too you say it. Super excited!!", another wrote, "Oh no this is very sexy. Love the look" READ | Abhay Deol's birthday quiz: How well do you know the prolific art-house actor?

On a professional front, Abhay Deol was last seen in the Hotstar special 1962: The War in the Hills alongside Sumeet Vyas. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series is based around the 1962 India-China war. The show is inspired by true events that happened in November 1962 as it narrates the untold tale of bravery and valour. Deol, known for movies such as Socha Nahin Tha, Dev D and Shanghai, essayed the role of an army major, leading a battalion in the war epic.

He was also seen in What Are The Odds, where he was also the co-producer. Abhay made his Tamil debut with the film Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai. He will be next seen in Jungle Cry and Junction. Deol is also the owner of Forbidden Films, a production house that he launched in 2016.

Abhay Deol recently took to his social media handle to look back at 2020 and his work in the past year. Sharing pictures from his recent projects on Netflix and Sony, Abhay wrote that he was "humbled" by the response Chopsticks, What are the Odds and JL-50 received. He wrote, "I am happy I was able to entertain you through a tough time, many of you have been asking me when my next projects will release. Stay tuned, the next two are with Disney US and Disney Hotstar India. I promise you that I will continue to make #whatbollywouldnt."