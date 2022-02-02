Abhay Deol Gives Tour Of His Goa 'Glass House' Situated In The Middle Of Jungle; WATCH

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol gave a glimpse of his Goa home in a new video. Deol's 'glass house' is located in the midst of a jungle, away from the hustle and bustle of the busy vacation destination. The actor's house was featured in a new episode titled Where The Heart Is.

The actor in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that he really wanted to bring the environment into the house. Thus, it is essentially 'a glass house in a forest'. His Goa house has a huge space with high ceilings and glass windows for walls in living area. While showing his entertainment area to the outlet, Abhay explained that he opted for minimal decor and some iconic pieces of furniture to spruce up the space.

Abhay Deol gives a glimpse of his Goa house

The Dev D actor said that the highlight of his living room is the 'blend of the outdoors with the interiors'. The glass doors slide away to the sides while making way for guests to step into the sprawling lawn. The actor's house has 'simple decor elements like earthy planters and a few paintings', and it caters to the less-is-more feel of the house.

Abhay's kitchen also comes with an outdoor area with a small sitting arrangement. His pool area is a 'quaint space with sunbeds and greenery around'. The house give a rustic feel with dark granite flooring and wooden elements, coming in sync with nature. Talking about it, "Abhay explained that he told his architect that he does not want windows and wanted opening doors, of glass and ceiling so high that if he is standing and looking at a person and he can't even see the ceiling".

Abhay Deol on the work front

Abhay Deol is all set to make his comeback to Bollywood in the upcoming crime comedy Velle. The film is a remake of the Telugu film Brochevarevarura. Directed by Deven Munjaj, the film will be released on December 10 in theatres.

Though Abhay hails from a film background, the actor has seen many ups and downs during his journey. The 45-yers-old actor recently got candid about his 17-year-long career in the industry. Opening up about his personality, Deol said that this journey taught him a lot. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor stated that he has now become more open as an individual and he gets less affected by things. The actor added that it is the privilege he has received coming from a film family.

Image: Instagram/@abhaydeol